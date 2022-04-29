Wombwell Trans Pennine Trail rape prompts police plea for information
Three dog walkers who spoke to a teenager minutes before she was raped are being sought by police in South Yorkshire.
The 19-year-old woman was attacked at 02:00 BST on 22 April as she walked on the Trans Pennine Trail in Wombwell.
The dog walkers, a woman and two men, met the victim close to the Lidl store on Bradberry Balk Lane, near the trail, South Yorkshire Police said.
PC Dan Morley said the trio could "greatly assist" the police's inquiry.
A spokesperson said they were looking for a white man, possibly in his 20s, in connection with the rape.
PC Morley added: "This was an extremely concerning incident and the young woman involved has been left very distressed."
