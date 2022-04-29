Cassian Curry: Parents say 'we stepped into hell' after baby's death
- Published
A couple have said they "stepped into hell" after their two-day-old baby died partly due to hospital failings.
Cassian Curry was born prematurely at Sheffield's Jessop Wing maternity unit on 3 April 2021 after his parents went through six rounds of IVF treatment.
A coroner ruled that mistakes in his care and neglect had contributed to his death.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has apologised and said changes had been made after a review of procedures.
Karolina and James Curry described their son as a "true miracle".
"It was the highest moment of our life, the moment he was born, and to suddenly lose him within two days, we just felt we stepped into hell," Mrs Curry said.
Mr Curry said the pain never went away.
"You just have to try and live with it, most days it consumes you, most days it knocks you off your feet," he said. "This is not how parenthood should be."
Cassian was born on 3 April 2021 at 28 weeks and weighed 1lb 10oz (750g).
He died from a cardiac tamponade, which is when fluid builds up in the space around the heart, eventually preventing it from pumping.
He had a feeding tube, an umbilical venous catheter (UVC), placed in his abdomen, but an inquest later heard it was in a "sub-optimal" position near his heart when it was inserted by two junior doctors.
Neo-natal consultant Dr Elizabeth Pilling told the inquest earlier this month she had intended to have it repositioned within 24 hours, but forgot to make sure it had been moved.
'Genuine human error'
Assistant coroner Abigail Combes said while pausing the procedure and waiting 24 hours to reassess had been appropriate, the decision had not been recorded properly and communicated in the baby's notes or on the ward.
She said this amounted to a "gross failure" in the care given to Cassian, whose death was "contributed to by neglect".
The hospital trust said there had been a "genuine human error" in the management of Cassian's UVC.
In a statement, it added: "There has been a full review of what happened and changes have already been made to limit the chances of this happening again."
The couple said they hoped lessons would be learned from their son's death by neo-natal units across the country, "that they might also be able to change their practices and learn from Cassian's death".
Mr Curry said he hoped Cassian's "legacy will become one of saviour and he will continue to save babies' lives through the loss of his own".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.