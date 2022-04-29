Lundwood: Two in court after police officer's nose broken
Two men have appeared in court following a serious assault on a police officer in Barnsley.
The male constable was hurt when trying to detain a man following reports of anti-social behaviour on Pontefract Road, Lundwood, at 20:45 BST on Monday.
Toby Love, 20, of no fixed abode, and 19-year-old Jack Love, of Village Court, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The two men are due back to appear in court again on 31 May.
Jack Love is charged with with grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault on an emergency worker and assault with intent to resist arrest,
He was granted conditional bail by magistrates.
Toby Love is accused of grievous bodily harm and assisting an offender and was remanded in custody.
South Yorkshire Police said the injured officer suffered a broken nose, damage to his teeth and a suspected broken cheekbone.
The force said a 14-year-old also arrested had been bailed with conditions as the investigation continued.
