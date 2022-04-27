Barnsley: Police appeal over violent assault on officer
A neighbourhood officer was the victim of a violent assault while on patrol in South Yorkshire, police have said.
He was attacked in Lundwood, Barnsley, on Monday, while attending an incident involving anti-social behaviour, South Yorkshire Police said.
As the officer attempted to detain one of the men involved, a "violent struggle" took place and he was attacked by six people, the force said.
The officer suffered kicks and punches to the head and face.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the officer, who was taken to hospital for treatment, suffered a broken nose, damage to his teeth and a suspected broken cheekbone in the attack.
Det Insp Mark Cockayne said two men, aged 19 and 20, and a boy of 14, had been arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker and they remained in custody.
"An investigation is under way and we are now seeking to identify further suspects in connection to this serious, violent attack," he added.
Supt Paul Ferguson said he was aware there was footage of the incident circulating on social media.
"I understand what has happened will cause concerns in the local community. This was a serious assault on an officer simply carrying out his neighbourhood duties."
Patrols in the area had been stepped up, Supt Ferguson said.
He urged anyone with information about what happened to get in touch with the South Yorkshire force.
