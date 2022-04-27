South Yorkshire MPs welcome death threat prison sentence
- Published
Three Labour MPs who received a series of "chilling" death threats have welcomed the prison sentence handed down to their tormentor.
Donald Wood, 84, sent anonymous letters to Dan Jarvis, John Healey and Stephanie Peacock in 2019.
One of the letters to Mr Jarvis referenced the murder of MP Jo Cox.
Reacting to his 21-month jail sentence the politicians said nobody should be "subject to abuse or intimidation whilst going about their work".
Woods was jailed on Tuesday at Doncaster Crown Court after being found guilty of three counts of sending malicious communications.
The court heard he made threats of violence in the letters sent between 23 and 27 March 2019, which had left the MPs and their staff worried.
He also said he would release wholly untrue allegations about the MPs to the press, adding: "We will be in touch."
Mr Jarvis told the court the reference to the death of Ms Cox in June 2016 was "particularly chilling" and said he feared the writer would "take the matter further".
In their statement, Mr Jarvis (the MP for Barnsley Central), Mr Healey (Wentworth and Dearne) and Ms Peacock (Barnsley East) said while they welcomed "scrutiny and debate" this was not acceptable.
"It is totally unacceptable that anyone, including Members of Parliament and especially their staff, should be subject to abuse or intimidation whilst going about their work," they said.
"Anyone seeking to hide behind hateful, anonymous letters such as those in this case, should know they run the risk that their cowardice will be exposed."
Wood, of Roundacre, in Barnsley, attempted to evade justice by fleeing to Morocco before his trial was due to start in February.
The trial went ahead in his absence and, after being convicted by the jury, Woods was eventually located and arrested.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.