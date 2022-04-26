Ecclesfield Cemetery graves attacked by man
A man who damaged a gravestone and ripped up flowers in a cemetery is being sought by police.
The culprit struck in Ecclesfield Cemetery off Priory Road in Sheffield between 16:00 BST and 18:00 BST on Easter Monday.
Witnesses told police they saw a man hitting out at a gravestone. A ceramic picture of the deceased was found to have been smashed.
The man then walked to other graves nearby where he ripped up flowers.
The suspect is described as being about 6ft (1.83m) tall and slim with a grey beard. He was wearing a flat cap, brown jacket and grey trousers.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
In particular, they would like to speak to an elderly man who the suspect engaged in conversation before leaving the scene.
He left the cemetery via a gap in the wall and went behind the church hall of the Church of St Mary, South Yorkshire Police said.
