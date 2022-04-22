Doncaster fire: Crews tackle blaze at recycling plant
About 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a waste recycling facility in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said crews had been called to the site at Balby Carr Bank on Friday night.
A spokesperson said the fire, involving mixed waste metals, was generating large plumes of smoke. Nobody is believed to have been injured.
SYFR said firefighters were likely to remain at the scene through the night.
People living nearby have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
