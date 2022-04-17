Annual Sheffield Children's Hospital Easter egg bike run returns
- Published
An Easter egg run that saw hundreds of bikers deliver chocolate to children in hospital has taken place for the first time since the pandemic started.
The annual Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 but returned on Sunday.
Former World Superbike champion James Toseland led the convoy, with more than 500 people thought to have taken part.
Lucy Cain, from the hospital charity, said it was one of the best events the organisation had put on.
"It's really good to be back. The last two years were cancelled, but to be back is a brilliant feeling," she said.
The convoy of bikers ended at Weston Park in the city, opposite the children's hospital, with donated gifts being handed out to children.
The event raises thousands of pounds for the hospital charity - much needed following two years of reduced fundraising, according to organiser Michael Peat.
"It's been incredible. The sun has made all the difference and really, really helped us," he said.
"My kids have been in and out of hospitals but my son had a stay in the burns department for a while, and they were amazing.
"It's really important that we just want to keep the charity going and the hospital thriving."
Former double World Superbike champion James Toseland, from South Yorkshire, praised the support.
"To see this turnout, I'm a bit taken aback really," he said.
"We're so lucky to have such a facility for children in this city, and to see everyone turn out to raise lots of money to help the charity is amazing."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.