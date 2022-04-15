Barnsley assault: Man charged with rape after park attack
A man has been charged with raping a woman who was attacked near an industrial estate.
The victim was dragged off a path while walking through parkland near Pontefract Road in Barnsley on Thursday at about 10:20 BST, police said.
She was then attacked near Beevor Street Industrial Estate.
A 22-year-old man, of no fixed adobe, but originally from Brighton, has been charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault.
He has also been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
