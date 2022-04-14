Conversion therapy: Barnado's to review Sheffield gay exorcism claim
Children's charity Barnado's is to conduct a review into claims conversion therapy was performed at a church.
Matthew Drapper said he suffered long-term trauma after undergoing a form of "exorcism" at Sheffield's St Thomas Philadelphia church eight years ago.
Barnado's said the Diocese of Sheffield had asked it to carry out a "comprehensive and independent investigation" into Mr Drapper's claim.
St Thomas church has denied it engaged in any conversion therapy.
A Barnardo's spokesperson said its review would look into allegations that an individual was "discriminated against at St Thomas' Philadelphia Church due to their sexuality".
Mr Drapper, 33, previously told the BBC he was made to repeatedly shout a prayer during a 20-minute session, which left him "cramping up and struggling to breathe".
"They told me to speak to the gay part of myself as if speaking to a wild dog coming up to me - and for me to say to 'leave my body'," he said.
"The people I was with told me they could see demons leave me and go out of the window."
Mr Drapper said he came from a strict Christian background and joined the church in his mid-20s, roughly a decade after he realised he was gay.
The Venerable Malcolm Chamberlain, for the Diocese of Sheffield, said in February it was responding to Mr Drapper's complaint and had commissioned a review with his agreement.
"The Diocese of Sheffield believes, along with the wider Church of England, that conversion therapy is unethical, potentially harmful and has no place in the modern world", he added.
The diocese declined to comment further while the investigation was under way.
The government recently said it would ban conversion therapy for gay or bisexual people in England and Wales but not for transgender people.
