Doncaster: Man arrested after car driven along railway track
- Published
A man has been arrested after a car was driven along an active railway line in South Yorkshire.
The Ford people carrier travelled about 65ft (20m) along the tracks at the Kirton Lane level crossing, near Thorne, Doncaster, on 11 March.
A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing the railway.
He was later released under investigation, according to British Transport Police (BTP).
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash cam footage of the incident, has been asked to get in touch with BTP.
