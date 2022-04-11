Richard Dentith stabbing: Further murder arrest after father's death
- Published
Police have made a further arrest over the death of a man stabbed in Sheffield.
Richard Dentith, or Ricky, died of a single stab wound in Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, early on Thursday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.
The 31-year-old's family said he was "a caring and loving father" who loved Manchester United, sport and cooking.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of his murder, police added.
A 49-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, has been bailed.
Two men, aged 33 and 58, arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, have been released without charge, police said.
In a statement, Mr Dentith's parents said: "Ricky had three main loves in his life; his gorgeous young son, Manchester United FC and cooking delicious food.
"He was a caring and loving father, a skilled sportsman and a talented chef.
"Ricky had a cheeky sense of humour and always enjoyed banter with friends and family.
"He had a very kind heart, especially when it came to children and people needing help.
"However, Ricky suffered from mental health problems and, sadly his life, which started out with such promise, became increasingly chaotic and anxiety-driven.
"He died far too young in a senseless attack and will be sorely missed."
Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge said officers were working "tirelessly to get answers for his family" and asked anyone with information to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.