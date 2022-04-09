Sheffield hit-and-run: Man sustains life-threatening injuries
- Published
A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition in hospital following a hit-and-run in Sheffield on Friday night.
The 25-year-old man was crossing Staniforth Road at about 21:40 BST when he was hit by a VW Golf.
The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, is alleged to have not stopped at the scene but has since been arrested, South Yorkshire Police said.
The victim is in hospital with a head injury and multiple fractures, police added.
The car driver returned to the scene when police officers arrived and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
He has been released under investigation, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force has asked witnesses or those with information about the incident to get in touch.
