Easter eggs for patients in Sheffield Children's Hospital stolen
A trolley full of chocolate Easter eggs, collected for children in hospital, have been stolen.
The donated gifts were at the Morrison's in Ecclesfield, Sheffield and were due to be given to Sheffield Children's Hospital next week.
Morrison's worker David Howe, whose son is being treated at the hospital for a brain tumour, said a "low life" had taken the eggs leaving him "upset".
"We will do our best to replace them out of our own pocket," he said.
The trolley of donated eggs was at the entrance of the supermarket before the alleged theft, Mr Lowe said.
"How disgusting can you get?" he added.
Following the incident, "generous" shoppers have donated more Easter eggs, along with over £700 in cash.
"The response we have had from this has been amazing although not surprising," Mr Lowe said, adding the generosity of friends, family and colleagues has been "fantastic".
"Evil never wins."
