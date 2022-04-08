Burngreave stabbing: Two new murder arrests after man killed in street
- Published
Two more men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 31-year-old man who was stabbed to death in a Sheffield street.
The victim was found seriously injured in Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, at 02:50 BST on Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men, aged 33 and 58, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday was still in custody, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force said a post-mortem examination showed the man had died of a single stab wound.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge said: "We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward.
"There will be a large police presence in the area today as we continue to carry out enquiries. Please speak to an officer if you have any questions or concerns."
