Man arrested for murder after man dies in Sheffield street
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 31-year-old died in a Sheffield street.
The male victim was found seriously injured and later pronounced dead in Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, at 02:50 BST.
A 49-year-old man arrested in connection with the death remains in custody, South Yorkshire police said.
Det Ch Insp James Axe said: "This was a horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life".
He said officers were working to "piece together" what had happened and extra patrols had been put in place.
A cordon remains at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Axe said he was "keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area" overnight.
