RSPCA urges owners away from Bulldogs and other flat-faced breeds
- Published
Would-be dog owners are being urged to steer away from bulldogs and other fashionable flat-faced breeds.
Lockdowns and home-working fuelled a surge in demand for pets, with certain dog breeds booming in popularity.
But the RSPCA has warned that brachycephalic - or flat-faced - types are prone to breathing issues and other conditions.
"It's wrong that we're knowingly breeding for features which compromise their health," a spokesperson said.
There was a 51% increase in bulldogs registered with the Kennel Club in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2021.
The RSPCA has launched a campaign urging the public to consider alternatives or a crossbreed with a lower risk of problems.
British bulldog Cleo was brought into the Doncaster branch struggling with breathing and a condition where her face was inflamed.
The four-year-old - who had to have an eye removed - was among a "growing" number of brachycephalic dogs coming into their care, rescuers said.
Further urgent surgery, expected to cost £2,500, would include widening the nostrils and removing tissue from inside Cleo's mouth and throat.
Last month another British bulldog, called Miss Pickles, had such severe breathing difficulties that the lightest exercise could cause her to collapse and "turn blue".
She was another dog which found it "impossible" to carry out normal activities such as walking, playing, or even sleeping, the charity added.
