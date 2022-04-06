Barnsley ram-raiders steal £100,000 worth of clothes
- Published
Ram-raiders have targeted a clothes shop for the second time in 18 months, stealing designer goods worth £100,000.
The masked gang reversed a van into the shutters at Dynamite Terrace Menswear on Doncaster Road, Barnsley, last Tuesday night.
They were seen on CCTV grabbing armfuls of clothing and making off just before police and owner Dean Silcock arrived.
Mr Silcock said his business had been "crippled" by the burglary, as the stock was uninsured.
He said: "We couldn't get insured because we had a break-in at a previous address 18 months before.
"It's all high-end stuff - Stone Island, CP, Balmain," he said. "We did have some good stuff in but they have wiped us out almost."
He said he woke up when the shop alarm triggered an alert on his phone, and he saw the gang inside the shop on CCTV.
"I got there at the same time as the police and once I got there I realised what damage they had done to the shop front, and they had more or less wiped us out," he said.
"Thanks to a few good suppliers, we have managed to get some stuff to get us back on our feet.
"All being well, at some point next week we might be able to open," he added.
Mr Silcock said his business was doing well before the burglary, and he thought the property was "very secure" with double shutters.
"Just before it happened, we were getting to a point where we wanted to be, we were doing internet sales, we had lots of coverage on social media. We were getting lots of people in the shop," he said.
"I guess we have to dig our heels in and try and make it happen again."
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.
