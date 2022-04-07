Barnsley: Woman dies and children injured in car crash
- Published
A woman has died and two children have been seriously injured in a head-on car crash in South Yorkshire.
A blue Peugeot 108 collided with a green Ford Fiesta on Doncaster Road in Barnsley on Monday afternoon.
Police said the 43-year-old woman, who was driving the Peugeot, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 29-year-old woman and two children, aged five and 12, who were in the Ford are all described as being in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the crash, which happened at about 15:40 BST, to get in touch.
