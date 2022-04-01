Liang Wenbo sentenced for assaulting woman in Sheffield
Professional snooker player Liang Wenbo has been given a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman in Sheffield.
Wenbo, 35, was seen on CCTV hitting and kicking a woman during an argument in the early hours of 20 July, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
He was also seen to drag her to the floor and push her up against a wall.
At Sheffield Magistrates' Court, the Chinese player was also fined a total of £1,380.
The CPS said the attack on Charles Street in the city centre continued despite the efforts of another man attempting to intervene, with Wenbo "throwing punches towards her".
A 999 call was made by the woman, who was screaming in distress.
The player, ranked 33rd in the world, pleaded guilty to the domestic-related assault by beating on 9 February.
Jonathan Wettreich, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: "Wenbo perpetrated a sustained and deliberate assault on the female victim, late at night, leaving her in great distress.
"We will always pursue domestic abuse cases where our legal tests are met; this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and the CPS treats such cases with the utmost seriousness."
