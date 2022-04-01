Trinity Academy: Bats cause further setback for delayed school
A new 900-place school in Barnsley has been further delayed by roosting bats, with doors not set to open until 2024.
Trinity Academy was expected to open in September 2021, but in May it was revealed work was delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances".
A new date of September 2023 was earmarked, but bats in the former NHS-owned Keresforth Centre, due to be demolished, has caused further issues.
A councillor confirmed it would open three years later than first scheduled.
Pupils due to attend Trinity are currently being taught at Eastgate House in the town centre until work on the new secondary school is completed.
Bats are protected by law, with a complete survey now due to take place after hibernation ends.
Speaking on Thursday, councillor Trevor Cave, Barnsley Council's cabinet spokesperson for children's services, said the presence of bats is "unlikely" to prevent the school build going ahead, but the developer would have to obtain a licence from Natural England.
An opposition councillor raised concerns over the number of children having to attend Eastgate House until the build is completed, and the cost to the council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Cave replied: "The school, including the temporary accommodation at Eastgate, is a [government] project that they wholly fund with the free school programme."
