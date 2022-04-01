Sheffield Leadmill will remain a music venue, landlord pledges
The landlord of Sheffield's famous Leadmill has said it is to remain a music venue after reports the club could close.
On Thursday, managers said the landlord had served an eviction notice requiring them to quit the building next year.
But Dominic Madden, from Electric Group, has said as landlords they were "music people" and the Leadmill would continue "as a special music venue".
He added: "The management may change but the song stays the same."
Brixton-based Electric Group said on its website it was an "independent music company" and owned a number of the UK's "most iconic" live music and club venues.
The group said since 2013 it had acquired several venues, including the purchase of the freehold for the Leadmill in 2017.
The Sheffield venue opened its doors in 1980 and has since hosted artists including Pulp, Coldplay, The Stone Roses and Oasis.
On Thursday, staff there said they had been told the "devastating news" that the landlord was evicting them and forcing them to close.
Bands, comedians and past gig-goers rushed to support the venue on social media.
Yorkshire's Kaiser Chiefs recalled playing the club in their early days, saying they had "very fond memories".
They said closing the Leadmill would be a "huge loss not just for Sheffield and Yorkshire, but the whole UK music scene".
The Electric Group business is a joint venture between co-founders Mr Madden and Jake Lewis, whose family owns fashion chain River Island.
