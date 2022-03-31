Rotherham: Grooming gang detective cleared of misconduct
A former detective accused of failing to follow up tip-offs about grooming gangs has been cleared of misconduct.
Det Sgt David Walker led a South Yorkshire Police team tasked with investigating organised abuse in Rotherham between 2009 and 2012.
A misconduct panel told Mr Walker, who retired in 2018, he had acted appropriately with any information.
The MP for Rotherham said the result of the hearing would be a "bitter disappointment" for abuse victims.
'Hard-working and diligent'
Dismissing the misconduct allegations against Mr Walker, the panel ruled on Thursday that he had not taken any action which fell below the expected practice at the time.
He had been "hard-working, diligent and professional," chair Simon Malik said.
The former Maltby-based police sergeant had been accused by Rotherham youth worker Jayne Senior of ignoring key information sent to him in emails.
At the time, Ms Senior worked for council-run youth project Risky Business, which supported young people at risk of abuse.
She said she had sent information to Mr Walker via email, including warnings about a suspected sex offender inviting girls as young as 10 to his home, and another about a man who had raped a 15-year-old.
Giving evidence earlier this week, Mr Walker said he had been dealing with up to 180 cases at any one time as part of the specialist unit.
He admitted he did not record all information sent to him on police databases, but he said details were passed on or there was an expectation that other officers would have dealt with it.
Announcing the panel's findings, Mr Malik said the detective had taken "entirely appropriate action with the information".
He added: "There was no obligation to record it on police systems."
There was an expectation that officers under Mr Walker's control would deal with aspects of the information, while some of it was a duplication of what was already on the system, the chair added.
The misconduct panel found Mr Walker was under "considerable pressure" at the time, but was "coping with the work".
Mr Walker was the last of 47 past and present officers who had been investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
It followed the 2014 Jay Report, which outlined abuse in the South Yorkshire town.
The IOPC investigations found eight people had a case to answer for misconduct and six for gross misconduct.
Following the misconduct panel's ruling, Rotherham Labour MP Sarah Champion said the hearing had "painted a deeply disturbing picture of South Yorkshire Police's approach to CSE throughout this period".
She said multiple investigations over the years had found the South Yorkshire force had "repeatedly failed those they had a duty to protect".
She added: "Child sexual exploitation was treated as low priority. Investigations were under-resourced. Officers were untrained and, far too often, uncaring.
"The result was that potentially thousands of children were abandoned to abuse of the most shocking kind."
A full report on the findings of the IOPC's investigation is expected to be published next month.
