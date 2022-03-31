Rotherham: Grooming gang detective David Walker 'acted appropriately' - misconduct panel
A former police detective accused of failing to follow up tip-offs about grooming gangs has been cleared of misconduct, a panel has found.
Det Sgt David Walker led a South Yorkshire Police team tasked with investigating organised abuse in Rotherham between 2009 and 2012.
The panel told Mr Walker, who retired in 2018, he had acted appropriately with any information passed to him.
He had been "hardworking, diligent and professional," chair Simon Malik said.
