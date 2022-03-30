South Yorkshire mayoral election 2022: Candidate list
People in South Yorkshire will vote for a new county mayor on 5 May.
Elected in 2018, present incumbent Dan Jarvis, who is also Labour MP for Barnsley Central, has said he will not be seeking re-election.
Voters in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield will decide on the new mayor, who will have powers over economic schemes, transport services and infrastructure projects.
The deadline for announcing candidacy is 16:00 BST on 5 April.
These are the candidates who are so far confirmed as standing for election (listed alphabetically):
Simon Biltcliffe - Yorkshire Party
Simon Biltcliffe is a businessman from Barnsley. His business philosophy combines profit making with ethical and environmental concerns.
Oliver Coppard - Labour
Oliver Coppard stood as the Labour Party's 2015 parliamentary candidate in Sheffield Hallam and is currently board chair at Sheffield Hallam Students' Union.
Joe Otten - Liberal Democrat
The former software developer and small business owner previously contested the election for South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016 and 2021. He is a councillor for the Dore and Totley ward on Sheffield Council.
Clive Watkinson - Conservative
Clive Watkinson is managing director of a Barnsley-based furniture retailer and director of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce. The businessman also stood for Parliament in 2005 in the now abolished Barnsley West & Penistone seat, coming second to Labour.
Bex Whyman - Green Party
Bex Whyman, from Dore near Sheffield, is a senior analyst and not in any council position.
