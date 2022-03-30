Sheffield: Murder probe launched after fatal shooting at car wash
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally shot at a car wash in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road at about 18:45 BST on Tuesday.
The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, South Yorkshire Police said.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has information about the incident, has been asked to contact the force.
