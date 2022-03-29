South Yorkshire mayor: Liberal Democrats select candidate for election
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have selected Joe Otten as their candidate for the South Yorkshire mayoral election in May.
Mr Otten, a former software developer and small business owner, is a councillor for the Dore and Totley ward on Sheffield Council.
Dan Jarvis, the present incumbent and Labour MP for Barnsley Central, has said he would not seek re-election.
Mr Otten has previously contested the election for South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016 and 2021.
He said: "Liberal Democrats in South Yorkshire work as a team and I have the ambition we need for better buses, warmer homes, and a stronger local economy.
"The current mayor has treated this crucial role as a part time job and it's held our region back - I will be a full time mayor who listens to local people," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The other candidates confirmed for the 5 May election so far are:
Simon Biltcliffe - Yorkshire Party
Oliver Coppard - Labour
Clive Watkinson - Conservative
Bex Whyman - Green Party
