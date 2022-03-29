South Yorkshire mayor: Liberal Democrats select candidate for election

The South Yorkshire Mayoral election will be held on 5 May

The Liberal Democrats have selected Joe Otten as their candidate for the South Yorkshire mayoral election in May.

Mr Otten, a former software developer and small business owner, is a councillor for the Dore and Totley ward on Sheffield Council.

Dan Jarvis, the present incumbent and Labour MP for Barnsley Central, has said he would not seek re-election.

Mr Otten has previously contested the election for South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016 and 2021.

He said: "Liberal Democrats in South Yorkshire work as a team and I have the ambition we need for better buses, warmer homes, and a stronger local economy.

"The current mayor has treated this crucial role as a part time job and it's held our region back - I will be a full time mayor who listens to local people," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The other candidates confirmed for the 5 May election so far are:

Simon Biltcliffe - Yorkshire Party

Oliver Coppard - Labour

Clive Watkinson - Conservative

Bex Whyman - Green Party

