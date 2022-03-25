William Collins: Damage threatened against huge memorial, widow says
A widow says she has been bombarded with messages threatening to tear down a huge memorial to her husband.
The marble tribute to William Collins in Sheffield Shiregreen Cemetery has become a minor attraction since it was installed.
But councillors have said the monument, with its solar-powered jukebox and multiple statues, differed from agreed plans and would need to be changed.
Mr Collins' widow Kathleen warned any damage would be met with a backlash.
The 37-tonne headstone was featured in several popular TikTok videos and follow-up media reports after the council said the family did not have permission to erect it.
It later emerged that relatives had been granted permission for a smaller-scale memorial within the council-run graveyard.
Mrs Collins said some social media users were "saying things about how they're going to tear my husband's headstone down".
She said any attempts to remove the sculpture, which is monitored by round-the-clock CCTV cameras, would "cause riots".
On Thursday, a security van was parked close to the burial plot, and gathered family members listened to music as they attached white, gold and green balloons to Mr Collins' grave.
Mr Collins, who died in Spain, was reputed to be a fearsome bare-knuckle boxer known to many as the "King of Sheffield".
But Mrs Collins said her husband "never looked for trouble" and was a "gentle giant" and who was loved wherever he went.
Father-of-nine Mr Collins, 49, was born in Athlone in County Westmeath, Ireland, and died on the island of Majorca on 7 July 2020, according to the memorial.
"He was a Sheffield man even though he was born in Ireland. He lived in Sheffield all his life," said Mrs Collins.
At his funeral in South Yorkshire, his gold coffin was carried by a horse and cart leading a procession of white Rolls-Royce cars.
Sheffield City Council said it has approached the Collins family to discuss changes that would bring the memorial it into line with the cemetery's rules.
Both the council and Mrs Collins declined to go into further detail, with the authority adding that it wished to keep such sensitive discussions private.
