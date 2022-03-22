William Collins: Giant Sheffield memorial built without permission - council
A huge marble memorial featuring a solar-powered jukebox has been built in a city cemetery without permission.
The memorial to William Collins, who died in Spain in 2020, is thought to have been erected about a week ago at Sheffield's Shiregreen Cemetery.
It also features CCTV cameras and two life-size statues of Mr Collins, 49.
Sheffield City Council said it had specific rules about the building of memorials to "ensure fairness" and it was considering its "next steps".
Videos of the memorial, which also features four Irish flags, other statues and a seat featuring the word "king", have gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than five million views in total.
The Sheffield Star reported the monument for the 49-year-old dad-of-nine weighed 37 tonnes (37,000kg) and was made from Italian marble.
Mr Collins was born in Athlone in County Westmeath, Ireland, and died on the island of Majorca on 7 July 2020, according to the memorial.
According to rules set out by Sheffield City Council's bereavement service, memorials must be under 3ins (75mm) thick and no taller than 4.4ft (1.35m), with applicants required to provide details including material and proposed inscriptions before permission is given.
Councillor Alison Teal, executive member for sustainable neighbourhoods, wellbeing, parks and leisure, said: "This memorial was built without permission and we are currently considering our next steps.
"We understand memorials are deeply personal, however we must have rules in place to ensure fairness."
One visitor to the cemetery, Mandy Stratford, said she had seen the memorial while going to a loved one's grave and was aware people were travelling to the cemetery "just to have a look" at it.
"I think it's beautiful. It doesn't offend me at all and I think it'd be a shame if they did take it down," she said.
"I don't think it's offending anybody in the position it's in. If it was in the middle near everyone's loved ones I could understand it."
