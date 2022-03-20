Pandemic not over once testing ends - Barnsley health boss
- Published
The head of public health in Barnsley says even though testing centres will soon close, the pandemic is not over.
Covid-19 test centres in Barnsley will shut at the end of the month, like the rest of England, as the response to the pandemic is stood down, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Director of public health, Carrie Abbott, said the closures did not mean Covid was gone and people must continue to take tests if they develop symptoms.
PCR tests remain free until 30 March.
From 1 April they will no longer be free for the public.
On Thursday the test centre at Burleigh Street in Barnsley will close, followed by County Way, Dorothy Hyman Sports Centre and Summer Lane in Wombwell on 31 March.
Barnsley Council said provision was in place for Covid-19 testing sites to be reopened if necessary.
Ms Abbott urged people to continue to take tests if they develop symptoms.
"It's important we are all aware that public health guidance surrounding Covid-19 remains the same," she said.
"Following safe behaviours have been one of the key tools we've had in Barnsley to help reduce the spread of the virus and keep everyone in our communities safe.
"It will be a massive part in how we live with Covid-19 safely going forward."
Ms Abbott "strongly urged" everyone in Barnsley to continue getting vaccinated, wearing a face covering in busy areas and indoors, and said meet-ups should be outside if possible, and rooms should be kept well-ventilated.
People should also wash their hands regularly, she said.
In Barnsley between 7 and 13 March, there were 424 cases per 100,000 people in Barnsley (the average in England was 709 cases per 100,000), and up to 4 March there have been 1,033 coronavirus-related deaths in total.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.