Sheffield shooting: Attempted murder arrest over London Road attack
- Published
A man seriously injured when shots were fired at a car was the victim of a targeted attack, police believe.
The 39-year-old was inside a black Kia Rio on London Road, Sheffield, when it was fired upon on Thursday afternoon.
He continued to Clarence Lane and police were called. He treated for non life-threatening injuries in hospital.
A 36-year-old man from London was later arrested in Essex on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning.
South Yorkshire Police said the victim was being treated for injuries consistent with a firearms discharge.
The car also displayed signs of gunfire damage following the attack at 14:30 GMT, the force said.
'Targeted incident'
Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: "I know that incidents like this can be really concerning for the local community, and I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be a targeted incident, with no risk to the wider public.
"There will be an increased police presence in the area today to provide people with additional reassurance, and, if you see our officers out and about, please do come and talk to us."
He said anyone wanting to share information about the incident would be protected, and could also contact them anonymously through Crimestoppers.
