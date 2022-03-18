Danielle Ejogbamu: Woman found dead in Owlthorpe named
A woman found dead at a house in Sheffield has been named by police as Danielle Ejogbamu.
South Yorkshire Police officers were called to Edenthorpe Dell in Owlthorpe early on Wednesday where they found the 33-year-old's body.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Ms Ejogbamu's family have started an online fundraising page to help pay for the costs of her funeral.
The page, said to have been set up by her brothers Nick and Joshua Clark, asked for help at a "tragic time".
Joshua wrote: "We are hoping to raise some money to help towards the funeral but the main reason being to help her three children she left behind."
Anyone with information about her death is being urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.
