Owlthorpe murder inquiry: Man, 31, arrested over death of woman
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at property in Sheffield.
The 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to the property in Edenthorpe Dell in Owlthorpe early on Wednesday.
The arrested man remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police said.
Meanwhile, a cordon has been put in place at Edenthorpe Dell as the police investigation continues and the public are being asked to avoid the area.
