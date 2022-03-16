Barnsley's Birkwood Primary School expands to cater for new homes
A primary school in Barnsley is to be extended to provide an extra 140 places to meet demand from new housing.
More places will be made available at Birkwood primary to cater for 870 homes which will be built in Cudworth over the next 11 years.
A report to the council said housing developers had entered into a legal agreement to provide cash towards education provision.
Under the plans, an additional 20 places per year group will be created.
Barratt Homes, who are currently building almost 280 properties at Carrs Lane, contributed £925,000 towards primary provision, specifically at Birkwood Primary School, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
According to a cabinet report, the government will also fund £1.51 and developer contributions will amount to a total of £990,000.
If approved, the work will take place over two years, with the bulk of it happening during the summer holidays to avoid disruption.
Phase one would involve moving Cudworth Family Centre to the Cudworth IKIC building to make space for additional classrooms.
The second phase would see the school nursery moved into the former family centre area, while internal work to create two new reception classrooms should be complete by September 2022.
The third phase, which would take place between January and September 2023, will include three new classroom extensions, a new pupil cloakroom and toilets.
There will also be extensions to the school hall and kitchen and a new multi-use games area to provide all-year sports facilities.
Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for children's services, said: "I know that people are often worried about school places when housing developments are taking place.
"I'm pleased that this proposal puts us in a great position for school places for the coming years."
