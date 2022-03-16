Burst water main in Swinton floods town
- Published
A burst water main has flooded part of a town centre.
Church Street in Swinton, South Yorkshire, was quickly rendered impassable as gallons of water gushed from the ruptured pipe.
Yorkshire Water described the leak as "very large" and said many homes and businesses were affected.
It warned those in the Swinton and Mexborough areas they could face a loss of supply or very low pressure as engineers worked to fix the problem.
⚠️ #S64 #S65 #Swinton #ChurchStreet we are aware of a very large burst in the area which is causing a large number of properties to have low pressure or no water this morning ⚠️— Yorkshire Water Help (@YWHelp) March 16, 2022
Thank you for your patience and further updates to follow as we get them. ^Nikki pic.twitter.com/pUqaZtFkYU
