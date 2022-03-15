Neil Diamond tribute act Graham Shaw in firework memorial
- Published
Relatives of "Portugal's best Neil Diamond impersonator" have arranged to have his ashes blasted into the sky inside a firework.
Graham Shaw, 71, better known as Nearly Diamond, had thrilled bar crowds in the resort of Carvoeiro since 2009.
Wife Michele said he first sang in Sheffield pubs, where his renditions of Sweet Caroline would "bring the house down".
He died in January after being diagnosed with lung cancer.
His family has chosen 26 March - his birthday - for the big launch from a friend's garden in Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield.
Posting on Facebook, Mr Shaw's daughter asked people living nearby not to complain about the noise, but to look out of their windows and "watch the best Neil Diamond impersonator Portugal has ever seen being shot up to his final resting place".
Mrs Shaw said her husband regularly performed in The Round Up, a massively popular bar in Carvoeiro where regulars and holidaymakers would come.
"We decided to create his character, Nearly Diamond, and he would put on a sparkly shirt and Will - the bar owner - would give him the big intro and people loved it," she said.
"He got a real kick when people recognised him, and from this he began to get work in bars, golf and birthday parties."
Mrs Shaw said a friend had told her about a company that puts cremated remains into fireworks, and with Mr Shaw's daughters' agreement decided it was a fitting tribute to him.
She said: "Gray's birthday is on 26 March 26 so I will be in the UK to celebrate him and send him off into the stars like the man he was."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.