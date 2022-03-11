Rotherham: Plans for 300-house site on agricultural land
Plans have been revealed for more than 300 houses to be built on agricultural land in South Yorkshire.
If approved, 311 homes are due to be built on land at Brampton, near Rotherham.
The 30-acre (12ha) site, near Brampton Recreation Ground, could be developed by housebuilder Persimmon.
The development could see a range of two to four-bedroom properties, with 25% of designated as affordable housing.
The site, between Pontefract Road and Barnsley Road, is earmarked for development in Rotherham Council's local plan and most of the houses would be two-storey.
The plans also include wildflower meadows and areas of grass for recreation.
Originally planned as a 330-house development the number was reduced after consultation, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Objections to the plan have been lodged, including one from local councillor David Roche about "potential traffic issues".
