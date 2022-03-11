Barnsley bus passenger hurt by glass as yobs smash window
A bus passenger was taken to hospital after being hit in the eye by flying glass when thugs smashed a window.
The 22-year-old woman was injured when yobs hurled a missile at the Stagecoach service on Pontefract Road in Barnsley on Thursday evening.
Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted buses would not go down Pontefract Road for the rest of the night.
Police asked anyone with information on the attack, which happened just before 18:00 GMT, to get in touch.
Stagecoach have been approached by the BBC for a comment.
#BARNSBUS Hi Folks sorry but due to a window being put through and a young girl getting glass in her eye serivce 27.27b,28c will NOT Operate down Pontefract RD for the rest of the night, Diversion via Burton RD /Rotherham RD Bothways sorry— Stagecoach Yorkshire (@StagecoachYrks) March 10, 2022
