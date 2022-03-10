Khuram Javed: Men convicted over fatal Sheffield shooting
Two men have been convicted of murdering a solicitor who was shot through the heart at point-blank range in Sheffield city centre.
Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot three times on Clough Road near Bramall Lane on 10 April 2021.
At Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, Tinashe Kampira, 20, and another man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of murder.
They were also convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Two brothers, 22-year-old Saydul Mohamed and 24-year-old Sohidul Mohamed, both of the Greenway, Greenhill, were found guilty of assisting an offender.
Mr Javed was found with bullet and stab wounds near a basketball court at about 21:40 GMT and was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
The trial previously heard Mr Javed and three friends had left a nearby flat when another friend called them to say some of the defendants had been seen near Mr Javed's parked car.
Prosecuting barrister Craig Hassall QC previously said Mr Javed and his group of friends followed them, with witnesses then hearing "a number" of loud bangs.
He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 22:00, with damage to his clothing suggesting the fatal shot was likely fired either against, or very close to, his body, Mr Hassall told the jury.
Officers later found Saydul and Sohidul Mohamed helped one of the offenders flee to Berkshire.
In a statement, Mr Javed's family said: "Khurm was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend, his untimely death has devastated us all and his presence and love can never be replaced.
"Those that knew Khurm will know this to be true - he stood for what was right and had an enormous sense of community and family."
