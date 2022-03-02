Paul Grayson: Sheffield nurse admits sex offences
A hospital nurse who committed sex offences against staff and patients has admitted a string of further offences.
Paul Grayson, who worked at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to six charges including voyeurism and making indecent images of children.
The 51-year-old operating theatre nurse had previously admitted 17 charges, including sexual assault.
Grayson is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 May.
The latest offences to come before court, committed between 2017 and 2020, included filming women showering and using the toilet, and making 123 indecent photos and three indecent videos of children.
Police said these did not relate to his employment at the hospital.
Grayson, of Nether Edge in Sheffield, worked for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust until his arrest in December 2020.
On Wednesday he admitted three counts of voyeurism and three charges of making indecent images of children, including 27 at the most serious Category A level.
Grayson had previously admitted charges including sexual assault and voyeurism at the city's magistrates' court.
Police said some of those offences were believed to have been committed against hospital staff and patients.
