Doncaster: Council tax rises by 4.49% as budget is set
- Published
Doncaster residents will see a 4.49% rise in what they pay for services after "difficult decisions" were made in drawing up the council's budget.
The move will see an increase of about £43 a year to Band A council tax bills or £64 for Band D.
The council said 2.5% of the rise would be ring-fenced to help fund adult social care costs.
Mayor Ros Jones said the authority had to balance the budget to meet a £13.1m deficit for 2022/23.
The Labour-run authority said it would still continue to have the lowest council tax in South Yorkshire.
Ms Jones said this meant that "difficult decisions" had been made to try and balance the budget, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Rent for those living in social housing will increase by 4.1% in April, meaning a £12 rise for residents who pay an average rent of £292 a month.
Money has been allocated to invest in projects to improve services such as education, housing, infrastructure as well as attracting more investors and visitors to the area.
This includes £196.8m being put into the council's housing stock over the next four years to pay for maintenance and the new-build programme.
The budget also outlined savings to help plug the deficit by bringing in new ways of working, using technology and generating extra income.
