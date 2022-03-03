Macaulay Byrne death: Man charged with murder over pub stabbing
A 21-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in a South Yorkshire pub in December.
Macaulay Byrne, 26, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen in Beighton, Sheffield, on 26 December.
Bovic Mupolo, of Fluery Rise, Gleadless, was charged on Wednesday and is due before city magistrates later.
Another man has previously been charged with assisting an offender, while three other people were arrested in connection with Mr Byrne's death.
Ch Insp Mick Hakin said Mr Mupolo's arrest and charge was "seen as a significant milestone" in the case.
