Ukraine: Lorry loads of supplies collected in Sheffield for refugees
Lorry loads of supplies have been collected in Sheffield to support refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Items including nappies, chargers, first aid kits and clothing have been left at drop-off sites in the city.
Ukrainian national Diane Evans, who has family in Lviv, helped coordinate collections and said those who donated "need to be proud of themselves".
The items will be taken to a church in Doncaster before being sent to Poland to help those escaping Ukraine.
"I can't go out and fight. If I could, I would be on the next plane out to Lviv and I'd be fighting because I feel that passionately," Ms Evans said.
Ms Evans, who runs an estate agents in Nethergreen, thanked people for their "absolutely fantastic" generosity in supporting the collection, which has been organised by Polish supermarket Dora's Food, in Attercliffe.
She said her family lived near Lviv, in the west of Ukraine, and had been doing their bit to help the war effort.
"My cousin's daughter is a librarian and she's been making camouflage netting," she said.
"It's my family out there and it makes it very, very real.
"They must feel scared and really vulnerable and it's awful to be put in that position in 2022. It can't be right."
