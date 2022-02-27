Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton to step down at next election
- Published
The deputy speaker of the House of Commons has announced she will stand down as an MP at the next general election.
Dame Rosie Winterton said it had been an "honour" to have been the Labour MP for Doncaster Central since 1997.
She held government posts under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and became deputy speaker in 2020.
In a statement, she said she had "treasured" the support from her constituents during her career.
"I am deeply grateful to local people for giving me the opportunity to be the MP for Doncaster Central and want to assure you that I will do my best to support my successor when the time comes," she said.
"Having been brought up in Doncaster and lived here for many years, I have treasured the support I have been given by local people," she said.
'Make a difference'
Dame Rosie began her political career as a constituency assistant to Lord Prescott and, after his election to the Labour Party's deputy leadership, as his head of office.
She held various ministerial roles and served in the shadow cabinet under Ed Miliband, before becoming Opposition Chief Whip.
"In Westminster, I have always tried to do Doncaster proud and make a difference through ministerial roles in the Labour government, the shadow cabinet, and currently as deputy speaker," she said.
She was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2016 New Year Honours.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.