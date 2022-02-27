Three arrested over Doncaster attempted murder
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Doncaster.
A 40-year-old man was found with serious injuries on Grange Road, New Rossington, at 08:50 GMT on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition, police said.
Two men, 44 and 49, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a woman, 41, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three are from Doncaster.
The 49-year-old man and the woman have both been released on police bail. The second man remains in custody.
South Yorkshire Police said officers would maintain an increased presence in the area throughout the weekend.
It has appealed for any witnesses who may have seen the victim to contact the force.
