Doncaster: Up to 45 firefighters tackle recycling centre blaze

Published
Firefighters were called to the waste recycling centre at about 17:15, the fire service said

People living near a fire in Doncaster are being told to keep their windows closed as firefighters tackle the blaze.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to reports of flames at a waste recycling centre on Balby Carr Bank at about 17:15 GMT.

About 45 firefighters are at the scene, the service added.

Local residents are being told there is a "large smoke plume" and people should avoid the area.

