Fire crews remain at Doncaster waste site blaze
Fire crews tackling a large blaze at a waste recycling centre in Doncaster have said they expect to remain on site throughout Saturday.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the site on Balby Carr Bank at about 17:15 GMT on Friday.
The service said although the blaze had been significantly reduced, three appliance remained at the centre.
It has also urged residents to avoid the area and to continue to keep doors and windows shut.
The blaze involved different metals and industrial waste and covered an area of about 43,000 sq ft (4,000 sq m).
At one stage, nine fire engines and 45 firefighters were at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze will begin once the fire has been extinguished, the fire service said.
