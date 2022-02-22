Rotherham Station to reopen after storm flooding
A major railway station is reopening after a line was "overwhelmed with water" during Storm Franklin.
Rotherham Central Station closed on Saturday as a pre-emptive measure.
Network Rail said engineers had spent three days pumping water off the track between Aldwarke and Tinsley.
The station is due to open again at 10:00 on Wednesday with a normal service resuming. Tram services between Tinsley and Parkgate will also be back in action.
A Network Rail spokeswoman said the line had been "overwhelmed with water" and as levels reduced "further damage was uncovered" which had "required additional repairs".
Closing the station before the flooding hit allowed engineers to remove "critical equipment" from the ground which had "proved crucial to reducing the impact of flood damage", the spokeswoman added.
Matt Rice, North and East route director for Network Rail said: "Storms Franklin, Dudley and Eunice have brought relentless challenges for the railway over the last week, including significant flooding in Rotherham.
"Our teams have worked 24/7 to pump water away from the tracks and work towards getting the railway back up and running for passengers in South Yorkshire.
"I'd like to thank people for bearing with us."
