Paul Blomfield Sheffield Central MP to stand down at general election
- Published
Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield has announced he is to stand down at the next election.
Mr Blomfield said he had reached the "difficult decision" not to seek re-election to the safe Labour seat he has represented since 2010.
"I'll be 70 next year and for me the next election feels the right time to step down," he said.
"It's been an extraordinary privilege to represent the city that's been home for most of my life."
Mr Blomfield said he would continue to campaign for Labour's new candidate and he would "be working as hard as ever" until the next election.
Louise Haigh, the Labour MP for the neighbouring Sheffield Heeley constituency, tweeted: "Paul has been a fantastic representative for Sheffield and will be very sorely missed."
In the 2019 election Mr Blomfield had a majority of more than 27,000, winning 66.7% of the votes cast in the constituency.
