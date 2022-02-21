Storm Franklin: Rain causes flooding across Yorkshire
- Published
People have been warned to stay away from rivers in Yorkshire as Storm Franklin continues to batter parts of the UK.
The River Don burst its banks in the Sprotbrough area of Doncaster in South Yorkshire on Sunday night.
More than 80 flood warnings remain in place in Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Police have warned people to stay away from dangerous "fast-flowing" water especially at Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock.
Homes were evacuated and roads and bridges closed across Yorkshire because of widespread flooding on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said: "The water is fast flowing and poses a risk to people attempting to wade through it.
"Members of the public are being asked to remain away from the area at this time for their own safety."
'Hamper recovery'
Flooding was also reported along the Rivers Calder and Aire in West Yorkshire and the Nidd and Wharfe in North Yorkshire.
Firefighters rescued people as flood waters engulfed a Knaresborough caravan site as Storm Franklin swept in.
In Rotherham, the central railway station was closed.
Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said last week marked the first time three named storms had been recorded within seven days since the storm-naming system began in 2015, with Dudley, Eunice and Franklin arriving shortly after each other.
She added there will "definitely be some impact" from Storm Franklin but it was not expected to be "as severe" as Eunice because the strongest winds would be confined to the coast.
Gales of up to 60mph are predicted across the UK.
On Friday, Storm Eunice caused what energy providers believe was a record national outage over a 24-hour period, with around 1.4 million homes losing power.
Thousands of homes across the country are still without power.
Ross Easton, director of external affairs at the Energy Networks Association (ENA), said 56,000 people were still without power on Sunday afternoon, and Storm Franklin would hamper recovery efforts on Monday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.